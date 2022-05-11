It was earlier announced that Hindi film actor Deepika Padukone will be a jury member at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival 2022. Deepika Padukone, who has been regular on the red carpets of Cannes, is expected to be making an appearance on all 10 days. However. Deepika will not be the only India to make an appearance at Cannes.

Several Indian celebrities will be a part of the Indian delegation to the Cannes film festival on May 17. The delegation will be led by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. India and France will be celebrating 75 years of their association at the event.

The Indian celebrities who will be a part of the delegation are Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, AR Rahman, and R Madhavan. Actor Hina Khan will also be returning to the film festival this year. She made her debut at the Cannes Red carpet in 2019 for the poster launch of her film Lines. This year, the actress will be attending the poster launch of her Indo-English film Country of Blind.

R Madhavan will be attending the film festival for his upcoming film Rocketry- The Nambi Effect. The film will receive its world premiere in Cannes on May 19 as part of the celebration of India as the official country of honor at the Cannes Market this year. The biographical drama was shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and English, with the English version showing in Cannes. The theatrical release is set for July 1 and will also feature Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

