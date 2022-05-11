Just yesterday, the makers of the Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus release the first look of the film along with an announcement of the film’s release date. Interestingly, the Rohit Shetty film will hit screens on December 23, 2022. While the news of the film releasing on Christmas made headlines, we at Bollywood Hungama realized the new announcement has led to a massive three-way clash at the box office this Christmas. In fact, come December 23, three varied films viz. Cirkus, Ganapath – Part 1, and Merry Christmas will be seen vying for a share of the audiences’ wallets.

Box Office Clash: Cirkus, Ganapath, and Merry Christmas to clash on Christmas 2022

Comments a well-placed industry source, “With the announcement of Cirkus releasing on December 23, the audience will be spoilt for choice. Two films have already locked and announced on the same date, and both are big releases, one being the Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath – Part 1 and the second being the Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas that is a thriller is being helmed by AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan. Now with Cirkus also releasing the audience will have a third option which is a comedy.”

Ask the source about how three big-ticket releases hitting screens on the same day will affect business and he adds, “It will be a fight. That much is certain, each of the three films will have to compete for a share of the audiences' wallets. December is a month that sees expenses rise, with the festive season, New Year round the corner, and of course the festive mood. So with three films releasing on the same day, it will be a close race at the box office. But a lot will depend on reviews and audience feedback.”

While three films releasing simultaneously, what makes this release date that much more crucial is the fact that a week prior the much-awaited Hollywood film Avatar: The Way of Water hits screens, the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled for the last weekend of December. Talking about the packed release schedule in December the source adds, “Avatar: The Way of Water has been in the making for a while, and expectations for the film are high. Add to this the response the film’s trailer received recently and you can expect the venture to open big. Besides this, there is also Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will mark Salman Khan’s return to the big screens after a while, so expect heavy patronage for that film as well. However, the Salman starrer might see its release being pushed to 2023, providing the three releases viz. Cirkus, Merry Christmas, and Ganapath will have an extra advantage.”

As of now, all three releases are holding steady with their release plans, with neither side relenting. It will be an interesting watch to see the three-way box office clash this December. However, between now and their release date there is ample time to reschedule, especially since promotions have not begun, but it remains to be seen the makers of which of these three releases blinks first.

