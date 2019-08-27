Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, India’s favorite premium chocolate brand ropes in millennial heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as the new entrant into the Silk family. The actor, who has been storming the box office with a series of romantic comedy blockbusters, fits in perfectly with the brand’s romantic appeal. His consistency matches the brand love that Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk enjoys and both will be a win-win together.

Commenting on the association, Anil Viswanathan, Director – Marketing (chocolates), Mondelez India, said, “Ever since we launched, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has grown to be one of our most successful chocolate innovations in the country and has played a lead in the premium segment, offering the consumers a unique and indulgent experience. We believe that our association with Kartik Aaryan will further help in strengthening our connection with the youth, taking Silk’s appeal to the next level.”

On becoming a part of the Silk family, Kartik Aaryan, said, “I love playing romantic fun-filled characters and I’m looking forward to partaking in yet another refreshing and romantic journey with the iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk. I am extremely excited about this association.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next starring in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2.