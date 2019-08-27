It’s been a day with so many developments unfolding on social media. A few days before Inshallah or In-shaa-allah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt was supposed to go on the floor, Salman announced that the film has been put on hold but said that he would still see everyone on Eid 2020. This was followed by a statement from Bhansali Productions in which they said that the film is shelved and they will announce something soon.

Ever since the news of Inshallah being delayed was announced, rumours of the reasons have started doing the rounds. According to some sources, the ace filmmaker didn’t appreciate the constant interference in his artistic vision.

A source says, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali respects and loves his actors and suggestions are welcome but not if they aim to alter the narrative. Hence, he has taken the decision to shelve the film. However, they are still friends and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has immense love and respect for him.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan have had a past in which they did Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He was introduced to Salman by Manisha Koirala during Khamoshi and this followed by the a huge hit with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. But, they also had a fallout after Bhansali cast Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas. They were supposed to do a film together but Guzaarish eventually went to Hrithik Roshan. Finally, after years, they reunited in Saawariya which marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. With Inshallah, they were returning after two decades.

Salman Khan reveals that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a friend even before he met him for Khamoshi through Manisha Koirala. They did Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he approached him for Inshallah, he liked the script and was on board for the film. He said that one thing he knows about Sanjay is that he won’t be unfaithful to his work. He wants Bhansali to make the film he wants to. He said that nothing has changed between them and he hopes nothing has changed for Sanjay as well. Salman added that he is extremely close to his mother Leela and sister Bela. He wished the best for the filmmaker and said that he will work in the future with him.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films have always had incredible popularity and celebrated not only in our country but overseas as well. His films are known for setting new benchmarks. Be it Ram Leela, which offered a new vision to love or a Bajirao Mastani, which further broke records of Ram Leela to become a beautiful amalgamation of love and sacrifice. His last offering Padmaavat, has soared high with its distinct treatment to a queen’s life and her loyalty and love for her husband.

While we wait for official announcements from both the parties about their next film, Salman Khan has hinted that he might come on Eid 2020 with Kick 2. With that being said, Akshay Kumar has already preponed Laxmmi Bomb and will be arriving on Eid, May 22, 2020.

