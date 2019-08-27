Saif Ali Khan recently returned from London after wrapping up his film, Jawaani Jaaneman. It was a start-to-finish schedule. And now, the actor will be interacting with his fans via a chat show format where he will be in direct interaction with his fans discussing his experience, life, and anything or everything that one is keen to know.

We often see artist interacting with fans on digital but not the literal old school way that is one on one intimate interaction. And this show will be one of those. He has already covered this in San Jose, Seattle and Dallas. Due to his great popularity catapulted by his recent projects like Sacred Games, they will be conducting a similar chat show in the following cities in the States – Atlanta, Houston and New Jersey.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, Laal Kaptaan as a Naga Sadhu and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Ajay Devgn.