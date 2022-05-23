comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.05.2022 | 1:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Jayeshbhai Jordaar Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie spark dating rumours after an alleged photo goes viral; YG Entertainment responds

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean musicians V of the group BTS and Jennie of BLACKPINK have been swept up in dating rumours after an alleged photo of them together in Jeju Island surfaced online.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie spark dating rumours after an alleged photo goes viral; YG Entertainment responds

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie spark dating rumours after an alleged photo goes viral; YG Entertainment responds

On May 22, following the rumours of Jennie and Big Bang's G-Dragon's break up, pictures of individuals resembling Jennie and V together started circulating online.

As Korean tabloid Soompi reports, a photo taken on Jeju Island featuring two individuals resembling Jennie and V recently spread on online communities, leading to rumors that the two are in a relationship. When reached out for a response by news outlets, Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment briefly commented, “We have nothing to say [regarding this matter],”

“We will inform you if we have a different response to share,” the agency added.

Moreover, V’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC did not comment regarding the rumors.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for their most anticipated comeback on June 10, 2022. BLACKPINK is also looking forward their album release as well.

Also Read: BTS unveil new album name Proof with logo trailer, watch video

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shows of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad…

Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer Launch: Karan Johar…

Producer Mohammad Riaz passes away

Will Abhimanyu Dassani and Meezan Jafri…

SCOOP: Aayush Sharma walks out of Salman…

Saif Ali Khan will be the face of Servokon

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification