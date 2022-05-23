South Korean musicians V of the group BTS and Jennie of BLACKPINK have been swept up in dating rumours after an alleged photo of them together in Jeju Island surfaced online.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie spark dating rumours after an alleged photo goes viral; YG Entertainment responds

On May 22, following the rumours of Jennie and Big Bang's G-Dragon's break up, pictures of individuals resembling Jennie and V together started circulating online.

As Korean tabloid Soompi reports, a photo taken on Jeju Island featuring two individuals resembling Jennie and V recently spread on online communities, leading to rumors that the two are in a relationship. When reached out for a response by news outlets, Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment briefly commented, “We have nothing to say [regarding this matter],”

“We will inform you if we have a different response to share,” the agency added.

Moreover, V’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC did not comment regarding the rumors.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for their most anticipated comeback on June 10, 2022. BLACKPINK is also looking forward their album release as well.

