BTS set to take over 2021 Grammys stage by storm on March 14

ByMonica Yadav

"We'll be back" - said BTS in 2020 during Gramnys. Now, Grammy-nominated popstars BTS is set to take over the grand stage of the music's biggest night, Grammys 2021 on March 14. BTS becomes first Korean act to have solo stage at the awards ceremony.

The announcement was made on March 7 on Recording Academy's page. The tweet read, "It's going to be dynamite! Watch BTS (@BTS_twt) bring the fire and set the night alight at the #GRAMMYs. You don't want miss their performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: #ARMY."

This marks BTS' third appearance at the Grammys. Last year, they were presenters at the award ceremony. They also did a performance with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Nas and more for the 'Old Town Road' remix stage. This year's appearance will mark BTS' first solo performance at the Grammys, which is something they've been hoping to happen for years.

While BTS likes to keep their setlist a secret, 'Dynamite' is expected to be on it since this is the song that got them Grammy nod in Pop Duo/Group category. In the pandemic, they've really set the bar high for virtual performances with grandeur sets, VFX and powerful live vocals, so the expectations are quite high for the Grammys. Now, we wait and watch. BTS is also performing at pre-Grammy event MusiCares on March 12.

Apart from BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, DaBaby, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Post Malone, Cardi B, Chris Martin, Black Pumas and more are in the line up of 2021 Grammys' performers list.

Also Read: BTS & Big Hit Entertainment renew UNICEF’s ‘Love Myself’ campaign, donate $1 million

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

