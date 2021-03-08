Weeks after announcing her haircare brand Anomaly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced her own restaurant in New York. The restaurant will exclusively offer Indian cuisine.

Priyanka took to her social media handle to make the announcement of her new restaurant along with pictures of the same. The restaurant has been named Sona which means Gold in Hindi and will be inaugurated later this month.

“I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there!” Priyanka tweeted.

Priyanka also shared a couple of pictures which were taken during a puja ceremony she had performed inside the restaurant along with her husband Nick Jonas. “This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends @mkgoyal and #DavidRabin. Thank you to our designer #MelissaBowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become #sonanewyork Godspeed,” she further wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gaurav.

