Several countries including China, South Korea, Europe, France, Spain, and Germany among others are currently dealing with the severe outbreak of Coronavirus that has claimed the lives of many. Celebrities are spreading awareness and donating to those who are affected by the outbreak. South Korean group BTS musician Suga has donated 100 million won (Rs. 59,13,208).

As per the latest reports, Suga, real name Min Yoongi, has donated to Hope Bridge to support those in Daegu, South Korea which is his home town. Currently, Daegu is suffering from the largest cases in Korea.

K media said Suga @BTS_twt donated KRW100M (USD83,000) to his hometown Daegu city in Korea to help the coronavirus problem. Recently many virus cases were found in Daegu. According to Korea Disaster Relief association, Suga said “I’d like to help my hometown even it’s little”. pic.twitter.com/mipc964QHi — Soo Choi⁷???? (@choi_bts2) February 27, 2020

The South Korean septet, besides thriving in their careers, are known for their philanthropic activities. They often work with several charities, donate to their alma matter among others to help any way they can.

BTS is currently promoting their latest album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' that released on February 21, 2020.