BTS musician Suga donates around Rs. 60 lakhs to those affected in Coronavirus outbreak

ByMonica Yadav

Several countries including China, South Korea, Europe, France, Spain, and Germany among others are currently dealing with the severe outbreak of Coronavirus that has claimed the lives of many. Celebrities are spreading awareness and donating to those who are affected by the outbreak. South Korean group BTS musician Suga has donated 100 million won (Rs. 59,13,208).

BTS musician Suga donates around Rs. 60 lakhs to those affected in Coronavirus outbreak

As per the latest reports, Suga, real name Min Yoongi, has donated to Hope Bridge to support those in Daegu, South Korea which is his home town. Currently, Daegu is suffering from the largest cases in Korea.

The South Korean septet, besides thriving in their careers, are known for their philanthropic activities. They often work with several charities, donate to their alma matter among others to help any way they can.

BTS is currently promoting their latest album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' that released on February 21, 2020.

