Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.06.2020 | 9:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter, ARMY kickstarts #MatchAMillion initiative to help further

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Amid protests in The United States Of America and many parts of the world, celebrities are standing in solidarity with the Black community and speaking up against police brutality and violence against the community. With many celebrities making donations to several fundraisers and raising awareness, South Korean superstars BTS have not only spoken up but have made a massive donation of $1 million to Black Lives Matter fund along with their parent company Big Hit Entertainment, as reported by Variety.

BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter, ARMY kickstarts #MatchAMillion initiative to help further

Black Lives Matter fund's goal is to end state-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever. While BTS and Big Hit Entertainment did not comment on their donation, Variety spoke to Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter and she said, “Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

After BTS' donation, their fandom - known as ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative MC For Youth, kick-started their own initiative to take the donations further in order to match the group's donation. In just a day, the fandom has close to raising $600,000 and counting. The fandom has been known to be involved in activism and philanthropic work just like BTS.

Here's how Indian Fans can donate:


On June 4, BTS stood in solidarity with the community and wrote, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

On June 7, the septet is set to feature and perform during Dear Class of 2020 special for the virtual graduation ceremony.

ALSO READ: BTS FESTA 2020: 'Fake Love' choreography video from MAMA 2018 rehearsals is enigmatic

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ekta Kapoor speaks about Indian Army…

IMPPA writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray to…

Shah Rukh Khan to play a journalist in R…

Ranveer Singh to do the remake of Allu Arjun…

Sunny Singh donates ration for Langar to a…

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s 14 day…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification