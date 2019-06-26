Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.06.2019 | 5:47 PM IST

Brock Lesner’s advocate Paul Heyman says he was not threatening Ranveer Singh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Recently, WWE champion Brock Lesner’s advocate Paul Heyman took to Twitter to threaten Ranveer Singh. It all started after Ranveer Singh posted a picture with Hardik Pandya post India vs Pakistan match and captioned it, “Eat, Sleep, Dominate, Repeat.” The quote is very similar to Brock Lesner’s slogan, “Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat.” causing copyright infringement.

Heyman threatened to slap Ranveer Singh for using the quote without permission. After being enquired about the same, he said he wasn’t threatening him and that they have already informed Ranveer and Hardik about their displeasure of using their quote. Heyman also said that it has taken him and his client Brock years to perfect the quote and it is okay for him to be protective of a marketing phrase like that. Paul also denied the claims that said he is looking only for attention; he said if a statement is put out by him, they will definitely receive a legal notice.

We wonder how things will go ahead from here for Ranveer and Paul Heyman. What do you think about this situation? Be sure to let us know. Ranveer, on the work front, is shooting for Kabir Khan directorial ’83.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman

