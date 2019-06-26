’83: Deepika Padukone to shoot for the climax with hubby Ranveer Singh at Lords post World Cup

Deepika Padukone is all set share screen with husband Ranveer Singh and for the first time, they will have a happy ending together…as joked by Ranveer. In Kabir Singh’s Kapil Dev biopic ’83 DP is set to play Ranveer’s wife and she is already in London with her husband and the entire unit of the film.

According to the reports, the unit is set to shoot for the key climax scenes at the Lords Stadium which is going to be nothing short of iconic. Deepika too will join Ranveer for the scene when the Team India lifts the World Cup for the first time.

DP has finished Chhapaak which was very challenging for her. She is playing the acid attack victim, Laxmi Agarwal in the movie. Deepika is also co-producing the movie for the first time.

Ranveer has signed Takht which has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline.

