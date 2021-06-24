Grammy-award-winning singer Britney Spears stood up for herself after 13 years of silence. In a rare testimony on June 23 where the hearing was made public to the media, she spoke about "abusive" guardianship, which left her traumatised and depressed.

On Wednesday, during a hearing in Los Angeles, the United States, Britney Spears urged a judge to end an "abusive" guardianship that gave her father, James P. Spears, control of her affairs since 2008. The singer revealed that she has been suffering for the past 13 years and has been forcibly drugged, compelled to work against her will, and prevented from removing her birth control device.

The popstar said, “I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.”

She further spoke about her conservatorship to end and added, “I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life.”

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me waaay more harm than good,” said Britney.

“I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three year break and just, you know, do what I want to do. But I do feel like there is a crutch here. And I feel open and I’m okay to talk to you today about it. But I wish I could stay with you on the phone forever, because when I get off the phone with you, all of a sudden all I hear all these no’s — no, no, no. And then all of a sudden I get I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so,” she pleaded to the judge Brenda Penny, according to Variety.

The singer has rarely spoken directly about the conservatorship, but her lawyer Samuel Ingham said that Spears wanted to address the court in April, resulting in Wednesday's hearing directly.

Britney Spear’ struggle with her father, Jamie, has become a national movement around the globe. It marked the “Free Britney” movement.

