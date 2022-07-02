comscore

BREAKING: Tridev, Mohra director Rajiv Rai returns to direction

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

After making musical blockbusters like Tridev, Mohra and Gupt, director Rajiv Rai had to hastily leave the country due to extortion threats. But now 18 years after his sudden departure, Rajiv is all set to make a comeback to direction.

BREAKING: Tridev, Mohra director Rajiv Rai returns to direction

BREAKING: Tridev, Mohra director Rajiv Rai returns to direction

Featuring as many as 40 newcomers and semi-newcomers Rajiv Rai's untitled film will be a song-less suspense thriller to be shot at a stretch in Jaipur from July 29.

Confirming his return to direction after 18 years Rajiv Rai says, “My last film Asambhav was released in 2014. So yes, it’s been eighteen very turbulent years. Now I am finally ready to return to direction. I don’t want to talk much about the film. I just want to quietly make my film and let it do all the talking.”

