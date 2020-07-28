The exhibitors from across India while speaking to a leading daily today confirmed that conversations are on with South Producers to have a day and date release of all their commercial films featuring the top stars in Hindi as well. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Ajith Kumar’s next film, Valimai, which is produced by Boney Kapoor, will be one of the many South Indian Films that would hit the big screen in Hindi as well.

“It’s the most anticipated film of Thala Ajith’s career which is shot on a never seen before scale. It’s the 60th film of his career and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it special for the superstar. He plays a cop in the film, who has passion for bike racing, something that resonates with Ajith in real life too,” informed a source close to the development. The film was gearing up for a Diwali 2020 release, however with the delay in shoot; it is now set for a Summer 2021 opening. “The action scenes are stylish and the story is universal with a combination of action, emotion, family drama and thrill. Everyone feels that the premise has a Pan-India appeal,” the source revealed.

Valimai features Huma Qureshi as the female lead, whereas RX 100 and Gang Leader fame, Kartikeya Gummakonda plays the negative lead. In the past, Ajith has acted in the Hindi film Devdas and also had a cameo in the Tamil version of Sridevi’s English Vinglish. This would be his first proper Pan-India film and if everything goes as planned; it will be well marketed and dubbed by renowned artists to bring in the local flavour. “The dialogues and lyrics will be rewritten by professionals keeping Hindi sensibilities in mind. It would be pitched as a proper Hindi film featuring Ajith. The makers are having serious conversations about the idea of getting the film in multiple languages apart from Hindi and once the shoot is wrapped, they would proceed towards executing the same,” the source ended.

The next schedule of the film, directed by H Vinoth, is expected to commence in Delhi.

