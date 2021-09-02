A couple of days back Bollywood Hungama had reported that the sequel to the Paresh Rawal - Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God, was definitely underway. In fact, we had reported that Pankaj Tripathi had been roped in for the film that would also feature Akshay Kumar. Now, we have managed to get some more details about the story of the film.

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, a well-placed industry source tells us, "While the first film was based on religion, Oh My God 2 will be based in the Indian education system. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the main protagonist while Akshay Kumar will return in his previous role as Lord Krishna." Ask the source about how the two would be integrated and they source add, "The story of the film has been crafted in such a way that it will lend itself to the involvement of Akshay's character, integrating the two seamlessly. The movie will also explore topics such as exam pressures and college admissions."

Director Amit Rai commenced the shooting for this social comedy yesterday in Mumbai with Pankaj Tripathi. The actor will be canning his solo sequences over the next few days and will then be joined by Yami Gautam, who plays the female lead. Akshay Kumar will start his work in October.

