Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.04.2021 | 4:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

SCOOP: Salman Khan refuses to take money for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Aditya Chopra would be paying Salman Khan a mammoth figure for his 10 day cameo in Pathan. The filmmaker was of the opinion that Salman as Tiger would add value to the collections of Pathan, and therefore deserves to be paid for the same. In February, Salman Khan shot for his portions with Shah Rukh Khan at YRF studios in Mumbai.

SCOOP Salman Khan refuses to take money for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan

After the shoot wrap, a source from the set informs us that Adi went to Salman to discuss the remuneration and payment structure. But Salman being Salman, straight away refused to take any money from the producer. A bystander on the set informed Bollywood Hungama about the overview of conversation between Salman and Adi. "Shah Rukh is like a brother. I would do anything for him," is what Salman told Adi, when they discussed the financials.

Being a thorough professional, Adi kept insisting on him (Salman Khan) being paid. "Split my fees by adding it to the budget of Pathan and Tiger," Salman said, and took off from the sets of Pathan. The close source now tells us that Adi is planning to give a costly gift to Salman for his goodwill gesture of extended cameo. When Adi spoke about this instance to Shah Rukh, the actor was not surprised and had just four words to say, "Bhai Toh Bhai Hai".

Meanwhile, the shoots of both Pathan and Tiger have been put on hold for the time being due to the order issued by the Maharashtra government due to pandemic.

Also Read: Here’s the real reason why the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan has come to a halt

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Here’s how Asha Parekh got Dharmendra to…

SCOOP: Bobby Deol to make debut on digital…

After Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's younger son…

Box Office: Sunny Deol's Bhaiaji Superhittt…

Box Office: Sunny Deol's Bhaiaji Superhittt…

Box Office: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Day…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification