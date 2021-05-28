Ace choreographer Shabina Khan is known for her commendable work in Bollywood. However, from last year she has taken charge of changing society and helping people through her foundation, Shabina Khan Foundation. Through this initiative, Shabina provided ration kits to underprivileged families of lightmen, junior artists, spot boys, dancers, and other needy people. In a recent interaction with a web portal, Khan shared that, her foundation will expand further, they will tap into other necessities as well, and she with her family will contribute 30-35% of her earnings to charity.

While interacting about the thought behind her initiative, Khan said, “I used to get messages from people that they can’t even afford to buy masks, sanitisers, so how can they afford essentials? Thus, I decided to help them with my family through Zakat, and started distributing ration.” The choreographer appealed to people to join the forces in helping others, and said, “Post-lockdown, whenever I will go back to work, me and my siblings will contribute 30-35% of my earnings to Shabina Khan Foundation.” Shabina shared her mother has taught them to contribute a part of earning towards humanitarian services. Now, Khan has taken this thought to a new level.

Last year during the nationwide lockdown, Shabina started an initiative to help underprivileged people from the film fraternity, and this year she has started the foundation, aiming to serve people on a much larger level. “Now, I am more focused on the foundation. Inshallah, I pray for the betterment, I wish that we come out from this pandemic, but my work will continue, I will reach out to people.

This is a noble decision taken by Shabina and, one can get inspired by her towards serving humanity.

ALSO READ: Choreographer Shabina Khan shares the first picture with her children and gives a powerful message on adoption

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.