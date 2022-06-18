Akshay Kumar is an unstoppable force in Hindi cinema, and he prefers to move on from one project to the other at record speed. Bollywood Hungama has got an exclusive scoop for all the Khiladi fans. According to our sources close to Akshay Kumar, the actor is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of his upcoming social dramedy, Raksha Bandhan, at a mega event in Mumbai on June 21.

BREAKING: Raksha Bandhan trailer out on June 21; Akshay Kumar to launch the trailer with an event in Mumbai

"Raksha Bandhan is a film full of emotions and Akshay will be launching the heart-warming theatrical trailer of the film on June 21. It will be an event with the media in Mumbai, wherein the Khiladi will show the glimpse of his film to the media followed by a digital launch," revealed a source to Bollywood Hungama.

According to sources close to the project, Aanand L Rai has made a perfectly rooted family film with Akshay Kumar and the makers are confident of bringing the families in cinema halls on August 11. "Nothing better than Raksha Bandhan for the release of Raksha Bandhan. They will benefit from as many as 5 holidays in the opening week. If content clicks, the film will turn out to be a much-needed success for Akshay Kumar. Anand L Rai and team are confident of bringing Akshay Kumar's audience back to the cinema halls," revealed the source.

Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar and will see a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai unveil motion poster of Raksha Bandhan ahead of August 11 release

More Pages: Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.