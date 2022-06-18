Filmmaker Karan Johar seems to be receiving some unwanted attention these days. After being squarely blamed when a few Bollywood folks contracted the Covid virus, it seems like Karan has now caught the interest of people on the wrong side of law. As per reports, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang has claimed that Karan was one of the names on the gang’s target list for extortion.

Karan Johar was one name on Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang’s target list for extortion

In his claims, Siddesh Kamble, AKA Mahakal, a close associate of Santosh Jadhav, a shooter implicated in the shooting and murder of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala, stated that the Bishnoi gang has planned to extort Karan to the tune of Rs. 5 cr. However, police officials have warned that Kamble’s claims have not been verified, and that there could be an element of bragging involved.

As per the reports, this claim came to light when Kamble who is in police custody was grilled by teams of Delhi Police's Special Cell, Punjab Police and Mumbai Crime branch. In his statements before the investigating teams, Kamble also disclosed information about the Moosewala murder and named Jadhav and one Nagnath Suryavanshi as having been involved in the killing. Besides this, Kamble also provided information about future plans of the Bishnoi gang. As per Kamble's statement, Vikram Brar, brother of Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar, had discussed these plans with him on Instagram and Signal apps.

Currently, the investigating agencies are still verifying Kamble's claims, and have warned that this could be a publicity stunt to get bigger extortion amounts.

Also Read: “If we would have made a film like KGF, we would have been lynched”, Karan Johar on comparing Bollywood and South films

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.