BREAKING! Mumtaz to join the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

It’s been on the anvil for a  while, but  now  we hear yesteryears’ legend Mumtaz has finally said yes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s offer  to do Heeramandi.

BREAKING! Mumtaz to join the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi

For  those who came in late, Bhansali had first offered Mumtaz a role last year  but Mumtaz had declined  the offer saying there  was very little for her  to do. But now Bhansali has tweaked  the role, giving the legendary actress a meatier role than was  offered before.

Sources say, Mumtaz now likes her role in Heeramandi a  lot better than she  did earlier and  has verbally agreed to be in the series, and the paperwork will now be completed.

Mumtaz is  a screen legend beyond all legends. Her comeback to the screen, and that too  in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali creation  is history.

Also Read: Heeramandi: Richa Chadha starts training in Kathak for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Netflix series

More Pages: Heeramandi Box Office Collection

