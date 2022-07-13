It’s been on the anvil for a while, but now we hear yesteryears’ legend Mumtaz has finally said yes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s offer to do Heeramandi.

For those who came in late, Bhansali had first offered Mumtaz a role last year but Mumtaz had declined the offer saying there was very little for her to do. But now Bhansali has tweaked the role, giving the legendary actress a meatier role than was offered before.

Sources say, Mumtaz now likes her role in Heeramandi a lot better than she did earlier and has verbally agreed to be in the series, and the paperwork will now be completed.

Mumtaz is a screen legend beyond all legends. Her comeback to the screen, and that too in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali creation is history.

