Bollywood Hungama, earlier in the day, had reported that Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan, would release on Eid as of now, as per the schedule. However, the second wave of coronavirus has led to an extreme increase in the cases. The state of Maharashtra is under a lockdown-like situation till April 30 and if the cases don’t reduce, it might be extended. If that happens, the fear is that Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai might not make it to cinemas on Eid, which falls on May 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, actor Kabir Bedi uploaded a video wherein he was seen talking to Salman Khan while promoting his autobiography, “Stories I Must Tell”. In the course of the conversation, Kabir Bedi asked him about the status of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. To which Salman Khan revealed, "We are still trying our best to release Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid. If this lockdown continues, then we might have to push it to next Eid."

He further said, "But if cases reduce, if people take care of themselves, wear masks, maintain social distance and don't break these rules put by the government, I think this (the second wave) would die off very soon. And if it does, then we'll have Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres on Eid."

He then added, "However, if the citizens don't listen and the cases of coronavirus continue to grow, then it'll pose a problem not only to the theatre owners but also to the daily wage workers. It’ll prove to be bad just like it was (during the last lockdown). So everyone should take (the second wave) very, very seriously and ensure that we kill this coronavirus and that we move on in our lives before it kills us all."

In the end, Salman Khan said, "By the grace of god, film acchi bani hai. Chal bhi jaayegi. But what's important is that the people should not get the virus."

Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Dheva and co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.