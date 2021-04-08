Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Amid the pandemic, the rollout of the vaccine has begun in the country for senior citizens and for people above 45 years of age. Earlier this week, Shefali Shah, Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergill, Renuka Shahane, and Ashutosh Rana also got vaccinated.

Sharing a picture of himself after taking the shot, Anubhav Sinha simply wrote, "Done!!!"

Anurag Kashyap shared a picture on his Instagram story on April 7.

Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha recently wrapped the film Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Anurag Kashyap has completed the first schedule of Do Baara with Taapsee Pannu.

ALSO READ: Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu on why Thappad winning big at Filmfare means a lot to them

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.