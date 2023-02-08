comscore

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan’s tribute to Salman Khan with ‘Character Dheela Hai 2.0’ to release on February 9

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan’s tribute to Salman Khan with ‘Character Dheela Hai 2.0’ to release on February 9

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Last week, we reported that Kartik Aaryan would be seen paying tribute to his idol Salman Khan with a recreation of his track 'Character Dheela Hai'. In fact, the song titled ‘Character Dheela Hai 2.0’, which was being shot at Madh Island in Malad much like the titled track in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would be filmed on Kartik himself. Well, now we hear that the song in question is ready and will be released tomorrow.

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan’s tribute to Salman Khan with ‘Character Dheela Hai 2.0’ to release on February 9

Revealing details a source tells Bollywood Hungama, “Kartik Aaryan has grown up on Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan films. Now that he is an actor in his own right, he wanted to pay tribute to these legends. He and Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan decided to feature a track that would be an homage to Salman and what better way than to re-create one of his songs?” Further talking about the shoot and release of the track titled ‘Character Dheela Hai 2.0’ the source continues, “The shoot was in progress last week and has been wrapped up as well. The song will feature Kartik, just like the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and will be released on February 9 at 2 PM.”

In fact, the makers of Shehzada revealed a teaser of what to expect from ‘Character Dheela Hai 2.0’ with a small clip. Evident from the same, the new track is a revamped version of ‘Character Dheela Hai’ and the makers feel, this song will amplify the buzz around the film and also increase the conversation in the audience.


As for the film itself, Shehzada is a remake of the 2020 Allu Arjun starrer Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Directed by Rohit Dhawan Shehzada is ready to release on February 17, 2023.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan pays tribute to his idol Salman Khan with Character Dheela Hai 2.0 in Shehzada

More Pages: Shehzada Box Office Collection

