BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to CLASH with Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and S S Rajamouli’s RRR

An actor who has had a phenomenal rise in recent times has to be Kartik Aaryan. This good-looking actor with oodles of talent made a smashing mark in his first film itself – Pyaar Ka Punchnama – way back in 2011. Sadly, success eluded him. His next two films – Aakash Vani and Kaanchi – sank without a trace. Then came Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015 and it was a huge grosser, considering not-so-famous names in the star cast. Still, he wasn’t counted in the big league. But it all changed last year when he featured in the comic caper Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film emerged as a huge hit, even getting into the Rs. 100-crore-club! Kartik Aaryan finally began to be seen as a rising star. Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he maintained his track record as his next film, Luka Chuppi, released this year, was also a big success. His upcoming films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, untitled Imtiaz Ali film with Sara Ali Khan and Dostana 2 are also expected to be smash hits.

And now Kartik Aaryan has landed one more exciting film in his kitty – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is the second part of the popular horror comedy of 2007 which featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. It was directed by Priyadarshan and had unleashed quite a craze then. Now Kartik Aaryan steps into the shoes of Akshay Kumar for the second part while Anees Bazmee replaces Priyadarshan as the film’s director. There were murmurs that Kartik has been offered the lead part but it became official after its first look was unveiled. Kartik looks in super form in the traditional, religious clothing. The use of skeletons and eerie palace atmosphere in the backdrop indicates that the film will be in the same league as the first part.

The makers, along with the poster, also unveiled the release date of the film, and this has raised eyebrows. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases on July 31, 2020 during the Bakri Eid holiday. However, this is also the day when two more films are already scheduled for release. One is the period dacoit drama Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Agneepath director Karan Malhotra. The other movie to hit screens on July 31 is S S Rajamouliu’s Telugu magnum opus RRR. It has NTR and Ram Charan in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn to be seen in supporting roles. Considering that it is made by the person who gave us the monstrous blockbuster Baahubali, there are a lot of expectations riding on RRR even in the Hindi markets.

As a result, it is quite surprising that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers plan to bring out their film on such a crowded Friday. Or do they feel that one of these two films is going to move? Only time will tell. As of now, what’s interesting to observe is that Kartik Aaryan has now come a long way and has become big enough to have his film clash with two other films featuring the biggest of names of the industry!

