Documentary series to be made on Nishabd actress Jiah Khan

Nishabd actress Jiah Khan, in the year 2013, committed suicide leaving the nation in shock. Since then, her mom Rabia Khan has been fighting to get justice for her daughter after her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting the suicide.

As the case continues in court, Jiah Khan’s story is getting a documentary series. An international broadcasting channel is making three-part series on the troubled actress and what led to her committing suicide. The team is currently in Mumbai for research and residing in Juhu.

Jiah Khan was found hanging in her Juhu home by her mother Rabia Khan on June 3, 2013. Soon, Sooraj Pancholi was arrested on June 10 that year and then granted bail in July. In October 2013, the deceased actor’s mother Rabiya moved Bombay High Court stating that her daughter was murdered and requested a CBI probe, which was granted. The CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabiya Khan had also sought a Special Investigative Team probe in the case which was denied by the HC. She then moved the Supreme Court but her pleas to intervene in the HC order were denied.

The case has been on-going for over six years now. The CBI, however, concluded that it was a case of suicide. In its charge sheet, they said Pancholi should be tried for abetting the suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, the charge of abetment against Pancholi was framed by the court.