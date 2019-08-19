Bollywood Hungama
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan transforms into Indian ghostbuster, the film to release on July 31, 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan is all set to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for the third time after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety & Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to be the sequel to Akshay Kumar starrer as Kartik takes the story forward. And now, we have the first look and posters of the film as Kartik Aaryan transforms into the Indian ghostbuster.

Speaking about the film, Kartik Aaryan said that he is excited to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar again. Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been one of his favourite comedies – supernatural thriller of all time and he is looking forward to take this Akshay Kumar franchise ahead. He revealed that it is a hilarious script and Aneez Bazmee has taken it to another level.

Anees Bazmee said that he is happy to collaborate with Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar again. He said that Kartik Aaryan is a talented actor and has a great part in the film.

It remains to see how Akshay Kumar will fit in the sequel considering there have been reports stating he will return in the film.

 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Cine1 Studios. It is being written by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Not Ananya Panday but SARA ALI KHAN to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2!

