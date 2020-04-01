Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Fox Star Studios had backed out of Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama, Takht, which rides on a formidable ensemble comprising of Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The studio was not having a good run at the box-office this year with the hat-trick of failures in Chhapaak, Panga and Baaghi 3 and they pulled out of Takht due to scheduling and budget conflict.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has partnered with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for his magnum opus. “Karan has been trying to get a studio partner on board since it’s a big budget film and requires constant inflow of money. He is planning it on a massive scale, and making the film without a studio was never a feasible option. He had multiple conversations with LYCA Productions from South too, but the two could not reach a common ground and the deal was called off,” revealed a source close to the development.

Soon after, Karan met Bhushan, who loved the script and the vision and readily agreed to partner. “It’s a huge deal, and a first collaboration between Dharma and T-Series. This could probably be the beginning of a new partnership between the two esteemed producers of Bollywood,” the source informed adding further that the entire shooting schedule of the period drama has gone for a toss owing to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, and Karan is at present working on the script, costumes and other aspects of pre-production from his home. “It’s a dream project and he is leaving no stone unturned to make Takht the biggest film of his career.”

Bhushan Kumar was recently in the news for contributing Rs. 11 crore to the PM-CARES fund, and a crore more to the CM Relief Fund to help the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The music baron also has the plans to expand his production house into newer avenues, and Takht is just a step forward in this aspect.

