Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.05.2019 | 6:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

BREAKING! “Karan Johar was kind enough to give the title Shiddat to me” – Dinesh Vijan on Sunny Kaushal, Diana Penty starrer

BySoumya Anantharaman

Readers would be aware that a couple of years ago Karan Johar had announced a film with an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan with working title Shiddat. While the title of the film was later changed to Kalank, the same title has been used by none other than Dinesh Vijan. Today, the filmmaker announced his next production starring Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. And we at Bollywood Hungama have Dinesh Vijan speaking about the title of his film.

 

BREAKING! “Karan Johar was kind enough to give the title Shiddat to me” - Dinesh Vijan on Rajkummar Rao, Diana Penty starrer

Speaking on the title of the film, Dinesh Vijan says, “Yes, the title was with Karan Johar and he was kind enough to give it. The word Shiddat captures the true essence of the film and it’s a perfect title for it.” In earlier reports, Dinesh Vijan had mentioned that the film is about love that and passion that overcomes all logic.

In earlier reports, we have reported that the film has two parallel tracks focusing on the journey of two couples and the story is written by Sridhar Ragahavan. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film is expected to release in summer 2020.

Also Read: Shiddat – Journey Beyond Love: Dinesh Vijan ropes in Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty, Mohit Raina for an intense love story

More Pages: Shiddat - Journey Beyond Love Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Student of the Year 2 Box Office Collections…

Sidharth Malhotra dating another Karan Johar…

“I was on a holiday” says Alia Bhatt about…

Shiddat - Journey Beyond Love: Dinesh Vijan…

Ajay Devgn RESPONDS to allegations about him…

Student of the Year 2 Box Office Collections…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification