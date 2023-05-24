comscore

Last Updated 24.05.2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh; Rupali Ganguly, Deven Bhojani, JD Majethia mourn her untimely passing

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh; Rupali Ganguly, Deven Bhojani, JD Majethia mourn her untimely passing

Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiancé in Himachal Pradesh when the accident occurred. Their car lost control at the steep turn.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Television actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay, who played Roshesh Sarabhai’s love interest in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2, has died in a tragic car accident. She met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh while she was with her fiance.

The news of her death was shared by Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai creator and producer, JD Majethia. He took to Twitter to inform, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi.”

According to a report in Times of India, Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when the accident occurred. Their car lost control at the steep turn. Her brother rushed to Himachal Pradesh after hearing about the accident.

Actor-director Deven Bhojani shared her photo on social media and wrote, “Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai #Hatsoff @sats45 @TheRupali.”

Responding to Bhojani’s tweet, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “This is not fair ….. gone too soon ……” Taking to her Instagram, she said, “Can’t believe this.”

On the work front, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was seen in Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. She also worked on a TV show Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka among others.

ALSO READ: Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly talks about fan-love; says, “I feel blessed to hear fans say, ‘Hum Rahe Yaa Naa Rahe, Anupama Chalta Rahe’”

