Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiancé in Himachal Pradesh when the accident occurred. Their car lost control at the steep turn.

Television actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay, who played Roshesh Sarabhai’s love interest in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2, has died in a tragic car accident. She met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh while she was with her fiance.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh; Rupali Ganguly, Deven Bhojani, JD Majethia mourn her untimely passing

The news of her death was shared by Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai creator and producer, JD Majethia. He took to Twitter to inform, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi.”

Life is so unpredictable.

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi ???? — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

According to a report in Times of India, Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when the accident occurred. Their car lost control at the steep turn. Her brother rushed to Himachal Pradesh after hearing about the accident.

Actor-director Deven Bhojani shared her photo on social media and wrote, “Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai #Hatsoff @sats45 @TheRupali.”

This is not fair ….. gone too soon ….. https://t.co/8pzdSOT3Lp — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 23, 2023

Responding to Bhojani’s tweet, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “This is not fair ….. gone too soon ……” Taking to her Instagram, she said, “Can’t believe this.”

On the work front, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was seen in Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. She also worked on a TV show Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka among others.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.