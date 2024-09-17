Palak Sindhwani, widely recognized for her role as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has been in the spotlight due to recent rumours. Reports surfaced on September 14, claiming that the actress had allegedly breached her contract with the production team, leading to a potential legal notice. These reports quickly spread across entertainment portals, sparking widespread speculation about the actress’s future on the show.

In response to the swirling rumours, Sindhwani has strongly denied receiving any legal notice from the show's makers. Sharing her side of the story, she expressed how the false claims have impacted her mental health while working on the series. Speaking to Moneycontrol, the actress said, “I haven’t breached any contract and have not received any legal notice. I informed Asit sir (producer) about the false news that’s been spreading and told him it’s affecting my mental health while I’m shooting back-to-back for our show TMKOC’s Ganapati sequence.”

Sindhwani further explained how the baseless reports have added stress to her life, particularly while managing her tight shooting schedule. “I requested that he look into this as soon as possible and clear up any misunderstandings. I’m trying to find out. It’s stressful indeed but the truth will come out. I want to speak about this further, but first want to speak to the producer or his legal team,” she added.

The Timeline of Events

The reports about the alleged breach of contract first appeared in the Times of India, suggesting that Palak Sindhwani might face legal consequences from the team behind TMKOC. However, the actress has clarified that these claims are unfounded and has even shared photos from the set, showing her actively participating in an early morning shoot on September 15.

