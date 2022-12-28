Television actress Tunisha Sharma, who was seen in the lead role as Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, allegedly died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of the fantasy-themed show at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The actress was only 20. Her last rites were conducted on Tuesday, December 27 in presence of her family, friends and industry colleagues. The actress’ last project will be Abbas – Mustan’s next film 3 Monkeys. Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla of the Abbas-Mustan duo was in attendance at the last rites on Tuesday to pay his last respects.

Tunisha Sharma Death: Abbas – Mustan’s 3 Monkeys to be her last film, filmmaker says ‘at such a young age of 20 she took a drastic step’

Speaking to IANS, the filmmaker expressed that it was sad that Tunisha Sharma took such a drastic step at such a young age. “It is a very sad and disappointing news that at such a young age of 20 she took a drastic step without thinking about her mother and others in the family," Abbas said. “Today’s generation certain times don’t think much, but taking such a step is never right."

Abbas said that it was impossible to believe she is no more. He said, “We worked with her in the movie and we cannot believe, having known her, that she could take such a step."

Her mother has filed a complaint against Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-actor Sheezan Khan for alleged abetment to suicide. The actor has been sent to 4-day judicial custody following his arrest. It is being reported that the two actors were in a relationship and that they had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was allegedly under stress and is speculated that this drove her to the edge. When asked about his stand on her family’s step towards Sheezan Khan, Abbas added, “What can her family say? They are going through a tough time. It is not easy for her mother to overcome the pain and we can just pray that God gives the family strength. May her soul rest in peace.”

The actress reportedly did not leave any suicide note. Police will conduct investigation from both murder and suicide angles. Tunisha Sharma's uncle said that the police is investigating and after December 28, there will be more clarity.

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Death Case: CCTV footage shows Sheezan Khan rushing her to hospital; was in tears & kept telling the doctor to save her

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.