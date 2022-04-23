Superstar Ajay Devgn is known just for his acting chops but also for his directorial ventures. Whenever he has donned the director’s hat, he has come up with larger-than-life films, be it U Me Aur Hum (2008) or Shivaay (2016). Hence, the expectations are there from his next film as a director, Runway 34. It releases in Eid week and has created a buzz thanks to Ajay’s association as an actor and director and also thanks to the presence of Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

BREAKING: CBFC passes Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness with U/A certificate and ZERO cuts

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the film was certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on April 11. Interestingly, the film has been passed with a U/A certificate with zero cuts.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “At times, the CBFC spares the visuals but asks for deletion or modification of certain dialogues. In the case of Runway 34, no such demand was made as there was no need for it. Ajay Devgn has made it in such a way that the film was bound to get a clean U/A certificate. And that’s what happened.”

Reportedly, Runway 34 is based on a real-life incident involving a fight that had a narrow escape while trying to land at an airport. It’ll release in cinemas on April 29 and clash with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 148 minutes. In short, Runway 34 is 2 hours and 28 minutes long.

Meanwhile, 4 days back, the CBFC also handed over the censor certificate to Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness. Just like Runway 34, this much-awaited Hollywood superhero flick has also been given a U/A certificate without single audio or visual cut.

Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness secured a certificate on April 20. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 126 minutes long, that is, 2 hours and 6 minutes long. This makes it the shortest Marvel film in the last 3 years. The first Doctor Strange (2016) film was shorter, at 115 minutes.

Bollywood Hungama was the first to break the news on April 9 that in a rare instance, the advance booking of Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness was thrown open on April 8, though the film is scheduled for a release nearly a month later, on May 6. Interestingly, several shows are already sold out.

The source said, “There’s tremendous excitement to see the film as it comes immediately after the monstrous blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Doctor Strange was a part of it too and it’s a continuation of the Spider-Man story in a way. Thanks to the short length, theatres can add more shows of the film to keep up with the heavy demand.”

