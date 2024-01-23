While the upcoming action film Fighter gears up for a theatrical release in India on January 25, 2024, news has emerged of a ban on the film in several Gulf countries, except the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per a report in Pinkvilla. This unexpected development comes amidst concerns surrounding the film's narrative, which centres around India's response to the Pulwama terrorist attack.

Fighter BANNED in Gulf countries except for UAE ahead of the release: Report

Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, Fighter promises high-octane aerial action sequences and a gripping story about the Indian Air Force's elite unit, the Air Dragons. The trailer, released to much fanfare, showcased a strong sense of patriotism and India's unwavering resolve in the face of terrorism.

However, the film's portrayal of the Pulwama attack has drawn criticism from some sections of Pakistan, with several actors accusing it of promoting an "anti-Pakistan narrative" and "cheap hatred." This criticism, coupled with the film's sensitive subject matter, appears to have influenced the decision of the Gulf censor boards.

While the specific reasons for the ban remain unclear, it is likely a combination of the film's sensitive subject matter and concerns over potential political backlash in certain Gulf countries. The UAE stands as the only exception to the ban for now.

Despite the setback, Fighter remains a highly anticipated film in India, with fans eagerly awaiting its release on Republic Day. The film's impressive visuals, action sequences, and star-studded cast are expected to draw large crowds to theaters across the country.

