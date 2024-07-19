The much-awaited film Bad Newz has released today in cinemas and is off to a strong start. This has been possible due to a great response to the trailer and songs, an amusing subject and great casting, that is, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The moviegoers, who’ll venture out to watch the comic caper, will be in for a treat as the makers have made a reference to several Bollywood films and songs. A few of them were shown in the trailer like the dialogues on Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff etc. but there’s a lot more in the film.

Bad Newz makers take a hilarious dig at Kabir Singh; Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri-Ammy Virk starrer also has an Animal connection

One of the most hilarious scenes in this regard is when a character makes a reference to the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. Through this scene, the makers take a hilarious and witty dig at the film’s controversial content. The said one-liner comes at a crucial juncture and in the press screening, held last night in Mumbai, it was greeted with claps and hooting.

Kabir Singh was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who later went on to direct the blockbuster Animal. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, it also starred Triptii Dimri, who incidentally also stars in Bad Newz. Triptii has been doing some great work from the start but it was Animal that gave her popularity a big boost. Thanks to this film, she got nicknames like ‘national crush’ and ‘Bhabhi 2’. In a hilarious move, the makers of Bad Newz have used these terms in a very important scene, when a character is referring to Saloni Bagga (played by Triptii Dimri).

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Bad Newz also stars Neha Dhupia and Sheeba Chadha along with special appearances by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. It is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar of Dharma Productions, Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra of Leo Media Collective Pvt Ltd and Manish Menghani of Amazon Prime.

