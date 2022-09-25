Superstar of the Telugu film industry Prabhas became the heartthrob of the nation after the release of Baahubali – The Beginning (2015). The blockbuster success of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017) and the super-success of Saaho (2019) cemented his position at the box office. Though Radhe Shyam (2022) failed, his popularity remains intact. Hence, there’s tremendous excitement for his next film, Adipurush.

BREAKING: Adipurush’s teaser to be launched by Prabhas and the film’s team in Ayodhya on October 2

Recently, there were reports that the much-awaited teaser of the film is expected to be out on October 3. Reportedly, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut will be launching the promo at Ayodhya. Bollywood Hungama has learnt there has been a slight change in plans.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The teaser will be unveiled on Sunday, October 2. Prabhas along with the team of Adipurush will be in attendance in Ayodhya. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of Lord Ram, on whom Adipurush is based. Hence, the makers thought that it’ll be apt to hold promotional activities there.”

Several people from the media fraternity in Mumbai will be flown down to Ayodhya to cover the event. The source said, “It’s not sure yet who all from the cast and crew of Adipurush will be present for the first look launch, besides Prabhas. However, the makers are confident that the event will be a memorable one as they have immense confidence about the product.”

Besides Prabhas, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Vatsal Sheth. It is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) fame and produced by T-Series. The source continued, “Om Raut has proved his worth and knows how to make a grand film. Adipurush is expected to be a visual spectacle. The poster, as well as the teaser, will reflect the scale of the film and further enhance the hype.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Kumar, the head of the Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee confirmed that Prabhas will also attend the Ravan Dahan ceremony at Ramlila grounds, Delhi, on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra.

Adipurush will be released in cinemas on January 12, 2023.

