After creating waves with multiple awards and honours in different parts of the world, Ashvini Yardi's first short film production Kicking Balls under the banner of Viniyard Films alongwith Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, has won yet another international honour by bagging the Youth Vision award at the 25th United Nations Association Film Festival (UNAFF), California.

Known for her exemplary work across platforms and mediums, Ashvini Yardi has produced exceptional content for TV, feature films, as well as OTT, which has been hailed by the critics as well as the audience. Foraying into short films for the first time with the documentary Kicking Balls, Ashvini Yardi marked her omnipresence across all mediums of entertainment, proving her victory in content on yet another platform.

Earlier this year in May, Kicking Balls won the Best Documentary Short Film at New York Indian Film Festival, Best Director (Shorts) at DFW South Asian Film Festival, Best Sound Design at Mumbai International Film Festival, and now adding another feather to its cap, the short film has bagged the Youth Vision award at UNAFF, at the event held in Palo Alto/ Stanford, California on Sunday, 30th October.

In addition the film as also received appreciation at International Film Festival of South Asia Toronto, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, amongst others.

Talking about the victory, Ashvini Yardi shares, "It is extremely gratifying for us to win this award, as Kicking Balls is not only my short film venture but also a story very close to my heart. The heart-tugging story of young girls overcoming the shackles of society to stand up for themselves has an important voice, and I'm glad the world is hearing it. I'm thrilled and elated to have collaborated with my co-producer Guneet Monga and director Vijayeta Kumar for this film, which is in true terms Kicking Balls of the patriarchy.”

From Balika Vadhu to the recent Masaba Masaba and Kicking Balls, Ashvini Yardi has time and again highlighted the prevailing issues faced by women in the society, with an extremely sensitive and empowering manner.

Currently gearing up for an interesting line up of striking and impactful concepts, Ashvini Yardi promises to offer a string of projects soon.

