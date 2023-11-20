947: Brexit India delves into the historical complexities that led to one of the most significant geopolitical shifts in the 20th century.

Documentary film, 1947: Brexit India, an Indo-US production has been officially selected to be showcased at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 in Goa. The documentary, anchored and narrated by Boman Irani himself, presents a compelling exploration of the events surrounding Britain’s abrupt exit from India in 1947. The film boasts an ensemble of distinguished personalities, including Dr. Shashi Tharoor, William Dalrymple, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed, Commodore Uday Bhaskar, Professor M. Rajivlochan, Dr. Allister Hinds, Professor Tom Tomlinson, Dr. David Omissi and Dr. Gurharpal Singh.

Boman Irani starrer docu-film 1947- Brexit India, an Indo-US production, to premiere at IFFI Goa 2023

Written by Shama Zaidi, Produced by Dr. Swarnjit Singh, Directed and Co-Produced by Sanjivan Lal who previously helmed the acclaimed film Bubble Gum. 1947: Brexit India delves into the historical complexities that led to one of the most significant geopolitical shifts in the 20th century. The documentary unravels the mystery from an economic point of view as to how in an unexpected turn of events, Britain hastily and abruptly withdrew, accelerating India's independence by nearly a year. This sudden departure triggered one of the most catastrophic man-made disasters in the world, and the film aims to bring to light the intricacies surrounding this pivotal historical moment, shedding light on the profound consequences that followed. It has been extensively shot in London, Wales, Hull, Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Murshidabad, Plassey, Buxar and Mumbai.

Director Sanjivan Lal shared, “When Dr. Swarnjit Singh, the Producer, offered me the film, I saw the challenge of making history appeal to a younger, fiction-inclined audience. Steering away from typical genres, I aimed for a visually engaging, fast-paced narrative. Embracing the project's depth, relevance, and the opportunity to tell a unique story, I took ownership. Over five years, amidst pandemic challenges, my dedication stems from a commitment to provide future generations an unbiased glimpse into the authentic story of India's independence."

Boman Irani shared, "As the narrator, I embraced the challenge of presenting a historical narrative to engage today's audience. It's not just a recounting of events; it's an exploration of a human tragedy, a pivotal moment in our history. This project became a personal mission, unravelling the layers of a story many are unfamiliar with. Through dedication and commitment, the entire team has crafted a film that not only educates but resonates, offering a timeless perspective on India's journey to independence."



1947- Brexit India is touted to carry a significant archival value for future generations. While acknowledging the enduring contributions of nationalist leaders and freedom fighters who steadfastly challenged the British throughout the struggle years, it is essential to underscore that the British originally arrived in India for business. When their commercial endeavours faced a downturn, the decision for an abrupt departure was made.

1947- Brexit India promises to be an enlightening and visually moving journey through a crucial chapter in India's history, shedding light on the intricacies of the events that shaped the nation's destiny.

