Actor Karanvir Bohra recently suffered an injury on the sets of the popular TV series, Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Television actor Karanvir Bohra recently encountered an unfortunate incident on the sets of his popular show, Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu. The actor sustained an injury while filming the show.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when Karanvir fell while running at full speed on a slippery carpet. The production team immediately halted the shoot and rushed him to a nearby clinic for medical attention.

On Monday, Karanvir took to his social media handle and  wrote, “Thank you everyone for your warm messages, had a mishap on set yesterday, but I’m resuming shoot again, as they say #showmustgoon.”

The actor further elaborated on the incident to ETimes TV, "I was so involved in the scene because the scene was about Raghav trying to kill my daughter, so I had to come with that zest and gusto. I had to come running at full speed and the carpet was a little slippery and I slipped and fell straight on my fingers, elbow and my knee. It was so painful. It was the same knee that I had injured in Bigg Boss."

He continued, "When I fell my wife Teejay was sitting right there and she thought wow what realistic acting. She felt the take was still on but when she saw people come running, she realised something was wrong.” He concluded by saying, “I am back to the shoot because that's how television life is. We can't stop because we always have to deliver our episodes on time."

Speaking of the show, it is a sequel to Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? While Karanvir plays a pivotal role, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu are the leads.  

