Sushant Singh Rajput was paid Rs. 30 lakhs for Shuddh Desi Romance and Rs. 1 crore for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death did send shockwaves. The actor passed away on June 14 by suicide. His last rites were conducted on June 15 at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. As Mumbai Police investigates his death, more than 27 people's statements have been recorded.

Sushant Singh Rajput was paid Rs. 30 lakhs for Shuddh Desi Romance and Rs. 1 crore for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Mumbai Police had summoned Yash Raj Films to submit the contract documents they had with Sushant Singh Rajput. As per the latest reports, Sushant had a three-movie deal with YRF. He was paid Rs. 30 lakhs for Shuddh Desi Romance that starred Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. If his first film succeeds at the box office, he would be paid Rs. 60 lakhs for his second and Rs. 1 crore for the third film.

He was paid Rs. 1 crore for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! The second film in question is Paani with Shekhar Kapur that got shelved. The reason was reported that there were creative differences between Aditya Chopra and Shekhar Kapur.

