Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. His untimely death due to suicide at the age of 34 has sent shockwaves across the nation. Since Mumbai Police has been investigating the death, the first post mortem report cited cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.

The actor's viscera has been preserved and sent for chemical analysis. The police has written to the Directorate of Forensic Science Services to speed up the analysis process. The first post mortem report had signatures of three doctors whereas the final report has been signed by five doctors. The report cites no external injuries or foul play.

In Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a total of 23 people have recorded their statements during the investigation. His father, his three sisters, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friends Mukesh Chhabra and Mahesh Shetty, Siddharth Pithani - his friend and creative content manager; Keshav - his cook, Mohd Shaikh - the keysmith, Shakeel Hussain - the brother of keysmith, Uday Singh Gauri - business manager, Radhika Nihalani - PR manager; Kushal Zaveri - his first TV serial director and now his manager, friend Rohini Iyer, Sanjay Sridhar - Chartered Accountant among others have given their statements.

Yash Raj Films was summoned to provide the contract documents.

Sushant Singh Rajput's final rites were performed on June 15 in presence of his family and few of his friends.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.