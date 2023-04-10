The two of them were seen chatting, smiling at each other and giving adorable couple vibes.

Being the foremost destination for all things entertainment, Bollywood Hungama kicked off its 25 years celebration with the maiden edition of Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2023. The media giant has maintained a standard of reportage in terms of celebrities, films, music, lifestyle, television and international content. The first edition of the award show honoured notable names from the entertainment industry who continue to leave an impact in the fashion and lifestyle industries. Amongst them were the power couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who won awards, respectively.

BH Style Icons 2023: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s romantic moment goes viral, garners 13 million views and 51,000 hours of watchtime on Instagram

At the award show, while Arjun Kapoor arrived first, Malaika Arora came in later but ended up sitting next to her beau. The two of them were seen chatting, smiling at each other and giving adorable couple vibes. One of the videos from the event has gone viral on social media in which Arjun was playing with Malaika’s hair. The fans of the pair really loved the romance between them and the video has garnered 13 million views with over 51 thousand hours of watch time and 21 thousand shares on Instagram.

For the event, Arjun Kapoor was dapper in wine colour suit whereas Malaika Arora was stunned in a backless black gown with tied hair in a ponytail and minimal accessories.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey. He will next star in The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.

