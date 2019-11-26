Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.11.2019 | 11:34 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

The Body: Emraan Hashmi reunites with Himesh Reshammiya to recreate ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Apart from thrillers and playing the gangster in his films, one thing that goes hand-in-hand with Emraan Hashmi is the music of his films. The actor never fails to disappoint his fans with his tracks as he is always personally involved in the direction of his music. With innumerable hits under their name, Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya reunite after 12 long years, once again, to recreate the ‘Jhalak Dikha Jaa’ magic on screen. The superhit track from 2006 will now be recreated for Emraan’s upcoming thriller, The Body.

The Body: Emraan Hashmi reunites with Himesh Reshammiya to recreate 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded'

It was Emraan’s idea to collaborate with Himesh once again to give jhalak a spin that has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Emraan has personally chosen the tracks of the film after multiple rounds of direction. Emraan believes the essence of the film lies partly in its music that creates a connect with his audience. As per sources, the teaser of the song was leaked last night and fans can’t wait for the foot-tapping number.

The Body is based on its Spanish antecedent. The upcoming film marks the debut of the celebrated Malayalam filmmaker, Jeethu Joseph in Hindi cinema. The story of Joseph’s upcoming directorial revolves around a police officer’s search for a body gone missing from a morgue; starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles along with Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedika. It is slated to release on Friday the 13th.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi announces his next, The Body, a suspense thriller with Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Vedhika

More Pages: The Body Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Emraan Hashmi perceived Rishi Kapoor as an…

Rishi Kapoor says artistes should have…

Kriti Kharbanda dropped out of Amitabh…

EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals how she…

Pagalpanti’s next song, ‘Walla Walla’, is an…

Sunny Leone to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification