Last Updated 01.07.2020 | 11:05 AM IST

BLACKPINK sets five Guinness World Records with ‘How You Like That’ music video 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

This season of comebacks in the K-pop music industry is always exciting as fans get to witness new music of their favourites! South Korea's popular girl group BLACKPINK made their highly awaited come back on June 26 with their pre-single 'How You Like That'. While their album releases in September, the members Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, Lisa featured in magnum opus music video.

BLACKPINK sets five Guinness World Records with 'How You Like That' music video 

As the grandeur and high scale production took center stage, the music video set five Guinness World Records. According to the official website, the music video achieved 86.3 million views in the first day of release.

Here are some of the records that 'How You Like That' has achieved:

- Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours
- Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours
- Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group

It was also confirmed by YouTube that the live premiere of 'How You Like That' reached 1.66 million peak concurrent viewers that subsequently set two new record titles for:

- Most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube
- Most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently featured on the track 'Sour Candy' in Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica'. 

ALSO READ: YG Entertainment edits out Lord Ganesha idol from BLACKPINK's music video 'How You Like That'

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

