Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.07.2020 | 10:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Seth Rogen produced new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie in the works

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is in works. The project will be bankrolled by actor-producer Seth Rogen. His production house Point Grey Pictures and Nickelodeon have teamed up to produce a new animated film.

vSeth Rogen produced new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie in the works

On Tuesday, June 30, Nickelodeon, Seth Rogen, and his fellow Point Grey founders Evan Goldberg and James Weaver made the announcement. "Adding Seth, Evan, and James' genius to the humor and action that's already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property," Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family for ViacomCBS said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical," Robbins added.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be directed by Jeff Rowe and will be written by Brendan O'Brian.

Back in 2012, Nickelodeon brought back the animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which was followed by Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2019. In 2014, Paramount Pictures released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles followed by the 2016 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows.

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with a whodunnit…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star…

Taapsee Pannu shocked to receive electric…

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

Second filmmaker announces film based on…

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification