comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.10.2022 | 1:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director reveals the storyline before Chadwick Boseman’s death

Bollywood News

Director Ryan Coogler teased Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's original story before Chadwick Boseman's death.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Just weeks away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s debut in theaters, director Ryan Coogler teased details of the plot of the sequel that was scrapped after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who fronted the original film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director reveals the storyline before Chadwick Boseman’s death

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director reveals the storyline before Chadwick Boseman’s death

According to The Direct tabloid, the cast and crew from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about what the original script for the movie included before starring actor Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020.

“Losing your centerpiece, everything changed,” Lupita Nyong'o said expressing how things changed after losing somebody so integral to the film. “When you say the world rotated around him, it revolved around him, it did.”

Coogler also added that the sequel was originally "rooted in T'Challa's perspective," describing the story as a "character study" while also bringing the usual Marvel action and adventure.

“The script we wrote before Chadwick passed was very much rooted in T’Challa’s perspective,” he said. “It was a massive movie but also simultaneously a character study that delved deeply into his psyche and situation.”

As per the report, after deciding to move forward in Black Panther 2 without T'Challa, Marvel Studios VP Nate Moore expressed that it felt natural in a way to have "someone else picking up the mantle."

“The Black Panther has existed in Wakanda for centuries, so the notion of someone else picking up the mantle didn’t seem inorganic. But once that had to become a reality, then it was, ‘OK, what makes the most sense for the story?

He continued, “Who actually makes the most sense to take this thing on?’ All of the characters in the film have a different idea of who should don the mantle and why.” Nyong'o also added, “If I told you that, I might as well just … swim into the ocean and never be seen again.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be the final MCU Phase 4 film. This sequel is slated for release in theaters on Friday, November 11.

Also Read: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rumored to feature new songs from Rihanna

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Netizens outrage over 12-year-old Riva Arora…

Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor starrer back on…

Vidyut Jammwal, Jacqueline Fernandez and…

Urvashi Rautela opens up about her viral…

Thank God receives support from Supreme…

Ram Setu gets U/A certificate; CBFC makers…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification