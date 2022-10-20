Just weeks away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s debut in theaters, director Ryan Coogler teased details of the plot of the sequel that was scrapped after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who fronted the original film.

According to The Direct tabloid, the cast and crew from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about what the original script for the movie included before starring actor Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020.

“Losing your centerpiece, everything changed,” Lupita Nyong'o said expressing how things changed after losing somebody so integral to the film. “When you say the world rotated around him, it revolved around him, it did.”

Coogler also added that the sequel was originally "rooted in T'Challa's perspective," describing the story as a "character study" while also bringing the usual Marvel action and adventure.

“The script we wrote before Chadwick passed was very much rooted in T’Challa’s perspective,” he said. “It was a massive movie but also simultaneously a character study that delved deeply into his psyche and situation.”

As per the report, after deciding to move forward in Black Panther 2 without T'Challa, Marvel Studios VP Nate Moore expressed that it felt natural in a way to have "someone else picking up the mantle."

“The Black Panther has existed in Wakanda for centuries, so the notion of someone else picking up the mantle didn’t seem inorganic. But once that had to become a reality, then it was, ‘OK, what makes the most sense for the story?

He continued, “Who actually makes the most sense to take this thing on?’ All of the characters in the film have a different idea of who should don the mantle and why.” Nyong'o also added, “If I told you that, I might as well just … swim into the ocean and never be seen again.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be the final MCU Phase 4 film. This sequel is slated for release in theaters on Friday, November 11.

