Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel film to Black Panther, which featured songs performed by famous artists like Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, and SZA, is rumored to include two original songs by Rihanna.

According to The Direct tabloid, the Grammy-award-winning artist has recorded two original songs that are set to be included on Black Panther 2's soundtrack. Wakanda Forever will reportedly include music dropping via Marvel/Disney and Def Jam/Westbury Road.

Additionally, a New York Times reporter shared that Rihanna is recording the "end-credits song" for the sequel film. “Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER,” he tweeted. “How do you follow up a classic like “All the Stars”? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years.”

Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I've been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like "All the Stars"? By snagging Rihanna's first big song in years. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 17, 2022

Previously, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" was also included during the credits sequence in the first film. Meanwhile, it was also reported that Rihanna will embark on a stadium tour in 2023 after headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show in February.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, and Winston Duke.

