Having worked in over 500 films in his career, apart from Hindi cinema, Birbal Khosla worked in Punjabi, Marathi and Bhojpuri films too.

Birbal Khosla, actor in Sholay, Mera Naam Joker, passes away at 85

Veteran actor Satinder Singh Khosla, popularly known by his stage name Birbal, has passed away at age 85. The actor reportedly suffered cardiac arrest.

Birbal Khosla, actor in Sholay, Mera Naam Joker, passes away at 85

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed the news which read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981).”

Having worked in over 500 films in his career, apart from Hindi cinema, Birbal Khosla worked in Punjabi, Marathi and Bhojpuri films too.

Birbal Khosla worked in several Manoj Kumar films including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Kranti. He played the role of a prisoner in the blockuster Sholay and a drug addict in Anurodh. He went on to star in Aradhana, Mera Naam Joker, Gambler, Amar Prem, Charas, Vishwanath, Akhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Karz, Naseeb, Yaarana, Sadma, Betaab, Dil, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Anjaam, and Mr & Mrs Khiladi.

More Pages: Sholay Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.