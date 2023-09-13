comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 13.09.2023 | 8:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Birbal Khosla, actor in Sholay, Mera Naam Joker, passes away at 85

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Birbal Khosla, actor in Sholay, Mera Naam Joker, passes away at 85

en Bollywood News Birbal Khosla, actor in Sholay, Mera Naam Joker, passes away at 85

Having worked in over 500 films in his career, apart from Hindi cinema, Birbal Khosla worked in Punjabi, Marathi and Bhojpuri films too.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

 Veteran actor Satinder Singh Khosla, popularly known by his stage name Birbal, has passed away at age 85. The actor reportedly suffered cardiac arrest.

Birbal Khosla, actor in Sholay, Mera Naam Joker, passes away at 85

Birbal Khosla, actor in Sholay, Mera Naam Joker, passes away at 85

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed the news which read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981).”

Having worked in over 500 films in his career, apart from Hindi cinema, Birbal Khosla worked in Punjabi, Marathi and Bhojpuri films too.

Birbal Khosla worked in several Manoj Kumar films including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Kranti. He played the role of a prisoner in the blockuster Sholay and a drug addict in Anurodh. He went on to star in Aradhana, Mera Naam Joker, Gambler, Amar Prem, Charas, Vishwanath, Akhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Karz, Naseeb, Yaarana, Sadma, Betaab, Dil, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Anjaam, and Mr & Mrs Khiladi.

More Pages: Sholay Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Mitra to essay the role of a musician…

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna to star in…

Jaideep Ahlawat, Prajakta Koli, and Jennifer…

Fukrey 3 cast to organize F3 summit post G20…

Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta to…

Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome To The Jungle…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification