In exciting news for fans of the acclaimed series The Broken News, actor Akshay Oberoi has recently secured his next significant digital project. Oberoi is set to join the cast of the highly anticipated second season of The Broken News.

The season 1 plot revolved around two news channels having opposing principles that lead to a fierce rivalry; the dynamic journalists attempt to balance their lives while facing an uncertain future.

In the upcoming season, viewers can look forward to Akshay Oberoi's entry as a fresh addition to the already stellar line-up of actors. Oberoi's character will bring a new dimension to the narrative, further intensifying the drama and intrigue that captivated audiences during the first season. Joining Oberoi in the cast will be renowned names from the industry, including Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others.

Sharing more about Akshay’s addition to the cast, a source said, “Akshay Oberoi will soon be part of The Broken News season 2. There have not been many details of his character out yet, since it is in every initial stage. But the filmmakers were keen on casting Akshay for the part as he fits the roles.”

The shoot of the show, which is by ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India, will start soon. Akshay Oberoi is currently busy with Fighter, where he plays the role of an air force pilot. The film also features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. It is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film is said to be shot across the globe and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.

