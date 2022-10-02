As a surprise for many, Sajid Khan was one of the celebrities to enter as a participant.

Bigg Boss 16 is back with Salman Khan as the host. The new season, premiered on October 1 and saw Khan introduce the contestants. After months of anticipation, the viewers saw many known and unknown faces entering the Bigg Boss house. As a surprise for many, Sajid Khan was one of the celebrities to enter as a participant.

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan enters Salman Khan’s show; doesn’t address sexual harassment allegations but says he became ‘arrogant’ after Housefull

Sajid Khan was involved in MeToo allegations and several women had made sexual harassment allegations against him. But, he didn't address any of those moments. He said, "Last four years se main ghar par baitha hoon, not really getting much of work. Toh jab Colors ki team ne mujhe invite kiya toh I just felt ki it’s time ki main ghar mein bhi jaun, thoda apne baare mein bhi sikhu (I've sat at home for the last four years and wasn't getting much work. So when I was invited by Colors, I felt that it's time I should enter the house and learn more about myself.)”

Sajid Khan continued, “Maine zindagi main bohot utaar-chadhav dekhein hai. Pichhle chaar salon main bahut niche…(I have seen many ups and downs in life. Very low in the last four years…).” Salman Khan then interrupted the director and said, “Ek hi utaar dekha hai. Baaki chadhav hi chadhav dekhein hain (You've seen only one drop but have only see the ups)."

The Housefull director then added, “Ek bahut bada utaar dekha hain (I saw a huge drop too.)”

He continued, “Ek kahawat hai ‘Failure destroys people’, mere case main ‘Success destroyed me’. Main bahut arrogant ho gaya tha, back-to-back teen hits thi… toh I thought I had become infallible, main koi galat film bana hi nahi sakta. Arrogant statements de raha tha, upar wale ne phat karke jhapad maara ‘Himmatwala’ niche… thoda sa humble hua phir se jhapad maara aur ‘Humshakals’ niche. Humshakals ke baad toh maine apni shakal hi chhupa di (There is a saying 'failure destroys people', but in my case 'success destroyed me'. I had become very arrogant, had back-to-back three hits... so I thought I had become infallible, I just couldn't make a wrong film. I was giving arrogant statements, god gave one tight slap, 'Himmatwala' flopped... got a little humble, swooped again and 'Humshakals' came and I hid my face.)”

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan will direct John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh in 100%. The said film is expected to be a comedy and will star Nora Fatehi and popular reality show contestant turned actress Shehnaaz Gill.

